Coborn’s Launches New Oh My, Gotta Buy! Line

Coborn’s, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of a brand-new assortment of signature items that differentiate its fresh bakery, deli and meat departments.

The Signature Product program will be called Oh My! Gotta Buy. The first three items will launch in all Coborn’s and Marketplace Foods stores next week in conjunction with the Grand Opening of the new Coborn’s Marketplace location in Otsego, MN on Wednesday, November 4. These items are the first of several new signature items that are currently being developed by the company’s bakery, deli and meat departments. The new items include:

“Chickles” – Tender, marinated pieces of fresh chicken tenders and thick-cut pickles, skewered, lightly breaded and deep-fried to perfection. Chickles will be made fresh daily and sold in the Chicken Shack in our Kitchen/Deli departments.

The Big Peanut Butter Dipper – This is a made-from-scratch cookie is baked with real creamy peanut butter and then dipped in chocolate. The Big Dipper will be baked and packaged at the company's central Bake Shoppe facility and then sent to Coborn's and Marketplace Foods stores where they will be showcased in the Bake Shoppe departments.

Four Brothers Smoked Maple Sausage: Pork sausage handcrafted with a secret spice and the company's very own Four Brothers maple syrup that is hardwood-smoked to perfection. The perfect balance of sweet and savory…and not just for breakfast, this new item will be featured in our Meat Departments.

Emily Coborn, Vice President of Operations for Coborn’s, Inc’s East Region and the company’s executive leader on this initiative said, “This new program will be a real differentiator for our stores. A new Oh My! Gotta Buy logo will be featured on the product packaging and is intended to serve as a “mark of excellence” so shoppers can quickly identify those items that they “gotta buy,” chosen by shoppers and staff on a scale of “1 to ‘oh my!’ when shopping in our Coborn’s and Marketplace Foods stores.”