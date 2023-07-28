Dewey’s Bakery Sells Production Facility in Winston-Salem, Will Stay as Tenant

John Brasier – Reporter, Triad Business Journal Bakery July 28, 2023

A prominent Triad company sold its production facility, but will remain as tenant at the site.

An LLC managed by Dewey’s Bakery majority owner Scott Livengood sold Dewey’s production facility at 4795 Commercial Plaza Drive in Winston-Salem for $4.4 million to Bakery Partners, an LLC managed by LInville Team Partners principal Aubrey Linville.

Linville and Dewey’s CFO Rod Hogan confirmed that Dewey’s now leases the 43,228-square-foot plant on 2.1 acres northwest of the U.S. 421 exchange with Jonesville Road.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Triad Business Journal

