Dillon Candy Company Proudly Partners with Cacao-Trace

Boston, GA – Dillon Candy Company is pleased to announce its partnership with Cacao-Trace, an initiative that not only ensures exceptionally delicious chocolate but also directly benefits the lives of cacao farmers and their communities. By choosing Cacao-Trace, Dillon Candy Company is making a meaningful difference.

Cacao-Trace is a unique sourcing program that focuses on improving the livelihoods of cacao farmers while ensuring the highest quality chocolate for consumers. When you purchase Cacao-Trace chocolate, a portion of the proceeds is contributed directly back to the cacao farmers, supporting their communities and empowering positive change.

Through its partnership with Cacao-Trace, Dillon Candy Company has already made an impact. The Company’s contributions have helped with completing 12 school projects and the installation of 25 water towers, 20 water tanks, and one mechanical pump, for access to clean, drinkable water across eight cacao farming countries. These initiatives are transforming lives and creating brighter futures for countless individuals and families.

“By partnering with Cacao-Trace, we are not only offering our customers delicious chocolate but also giving them the opportunity to be a part of something truly meaningful. Together, we can help change lives one chocolate pecan at a time,” said Tom Cook, President of Dillon Candy Company.

To learn more about how Cacao-Trace is doing great things, visit www.cacaotrace.com.

Founded in 1918 and made in Boston, Georgia, USA, Dillon’s candy confections are distributed nationally and internationally in many specialty and gourmet food venues. Proud to be a small manufacturer of gourmet candies, Dillon Candy Company is steadfast in its commitment to creating a specialty product. For more information, visit www.dilloncandy.com.