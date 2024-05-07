Palmer Candy Company Recalls White Confectionary Products Because of Possible Health Risk

Palmer Candy Company, Sioux City, Iowa, is recalling its “White Coated Confectionary Items” because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled Confectionary Items were distributed nationwide in retail stores and to wholesale.

The recalled confectionary items were distributed nationwide in Walmart, HyVee, Target, Dollar General, and to distributors in Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The product comes in a variety of retail packaging like bags, pouches and tubs.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

Palmer Candy was notified by its liquid coating supplier that there was a potential for contamination with salmonella from an ingredient that was potentially contaminated from one of their suppliers.

Production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem.

Consumers who have purchased White coated confectionary items manufactured by Palmer Candy Company are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-831-0828 Monday through Friday 8am – 5pm.

PRODUCTS BEST BY DATES Caramel Swirl Pretzels 4oz 12/28/2024 CARAMEL SWIRL PRETZELS 6oz 12/19/24, 12/20/24 and 1/19/25 CLASSIC YOGURT PRETZELS 28# 12/11/24 – 1/8/25 COOKIES & CREAM YUMMY CHOW 14# 12/6/24 – 1/8/25 ENROBED PRETZEL RODS 8oz 1/22/25 FAVORITE DAY BAKERY WHITE FUDGE MINI COOKIES 7oz 4/4/25, 4/5/25, 4/15/25, 4/18/25 FROSTED MUNCHY MEDLEY BOWL 15oz 1/3/25 FROSTED PATRIOT FROSTED PRETZELS 28# 1/2/25, 1/3/25 FROSTED PRETZELS 6oz 1/23/25 MUNCHY MEDLEY 15# 12/14/24, 1/3/25 MUNCHY MEDLEY 4oz 12/27/24, 12/28/24 and 1/19/25 MUNCHY MEDLEY 6oz 12/20/24 MUNCHY MEDLEY TO GO 4oz 12/25/24, 1/19/25 PATRIOTIC MUNCHY MEDLEY BOWL 15oz 1/19/25 PATRIOTIC PRETZELS 14oz 1/25/25, 1/26/25 PATRIOTIC PRETZELS 6oz 1/19/25 PATRIOTIC RED, WHITE & BLUE PRETZEL TWISTS 14oz 12/13/24 – 1/15/25 PATRIOTIC SNACK MIX 13oz 1/19/25, 1/22/25 and 2/1/25 PATRIOTIC WHITE FUDGE COOKIES 7oz 4/23/25 PEANUT BUTTER SNACK MIX 12oz 11/13/24 – 12/15/24 PEANUT BUTTER SNACK MIX TO GO 4.5oz 1/18/25 SNACKIN’ WITH THE CREW! MIZZOU MUNCHY MEDLEY 7oz 12/18/24, 12/19/24 SNACKIN’ WITH THE CREW! TIGER TREATS 7oz 12/18/24, 12/19/24 STAR SNACKS CHOW DOWN 25# 12/6/24, 12/7/24 STRAWBERRY YOGURT COATED PRETZELS 10oz 1/5/25, 1/23/25 SWEET SMILES YOGURT COVERED PRETZELS 3.25oz 12/18/24 – 1/4/25 VANILLA YOGURT COVERED PRETZELS 10oz 1/5/25, 1/22/25 YOGURT PRETZEL 14# 12/14/24 – 12/21/24 ZEBRA FUDGE COOKIES 7oz 3/13/25, 4/1/25 – 4/2/25

