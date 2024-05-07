Aimee Smith Joins Healthy Family Project as Director of Partnerships and Account Development

Reidsville, GA – Healthy Family Project is thrilled to announce the appointment of Aimee Smith as the Director of Partnerships and Account Development. Aimee brings over a decade of experience in the agriculture industry and a wealth of business development, strategic partnerships, and project management knowledge to her new role.

As Director of Partnerships and Account Development, Aimee will oversee Healthy Family Project brand partner relations, retailer partnerships, and lead the top-level strategy and execution of various campaigns throughout the year. She will report directly to Trish James, Vice President Healthy Family Project.

Aimee holds a Master of Business Administration with a focus on international business and has demonstrated proficiency in leveraging analytical insights to drive business growth. Her previous roles include Senior Vice President of Business Development at Category Partners, Sales Manager at Highland Ag Solutions, and positions at Mission Produce, the California Blueberry Committee, and the California Apple Commission.

“Aimee’s extensive experience and proven track record in the produce industry makes her the perfect fit for this role,” said Trish James, Vice President of Healthy Family Project. “We are excited to welcome her to the team and look forward to leveraging her expertise to further our mission of creating a healthier generation through purposeful cause marketing campaigns.”

Aimee expressed her enthusiasm for joining Healthy Family Project, stating, “I am thrilled to be joining a legacy organization with a track record of making a difference.” She continued, “As a mom of two, wife of an avocado and citrus farmer, and having a lifelong passion for agriculture presents added passion for me in this role.”

About Healthy Family Project®

Healthy Family Project believes in creating a healthier generation. As a cause marketing organization, Healthy Family Project creates programs, like Produce for Kids®, that provide easy, fun, and inspiring recipes and healthy ideas. Since its creation in 2002 by Shuman Farms, Healthy Family Project has raised more than $7.5 million to benefit children and families and provided 18 million meals through Feeding America. To learn more about Healthy Family Project and healthy eating, visit healthyfamilyproject.com.