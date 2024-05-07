Sun-Maid Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

FRESNO, Calif. — Sun-Maid Growers of California is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2024 US Best Managed company. Now in its fifth year, the award, sponsored by Deloitte* Private and The Wall Street Journal, recognizes the achievements of U.S. private companies and the successes of their management teams.

“Sun-Maid being one of only a few companies to achieve the accolade of best managed company for five consecutive years underscores our unwavering dedication to our business, our employees, and most of all, our growers,” said Steve Loftus, President of Sun-Maid Growers of California. “Each and every one of our team members is deeply committed to delivering the highest quality products to our consumers through passion, innovation and outstanding execution. We are truly thrilled about Deloitte’s consistent acknowledgment of the remarkable efforts of our team, and we’re grateful for this validation of our hard work.”

US Best Managed Companies is part of a global Deloitte Private program. Honorees are selected by an external panel of judges who evaluate applicants based on strategy, ability to execute, culture, and governance and financial performance. They join an ecosystem of organizations from more than 44 countries.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Thousands of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

