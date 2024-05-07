Arcadea Group Announces Strategic Acquisition of AgCode

GLENWOOD, Minn. & TORONTO — AgCode, a leading provider of farm management solutions for the Specialty Crop industry, has been acquired from corporate owner Wilbur-Ellis by Arcadea Group, a growth-focused, long-hold investor in vertical market SaaS. The acquisition will empower AgCode to accelerate its product development and global footprint while maintaining its exceptional customer support and long-term commitment to the industry.

Since its founding in 2002, AgCode has become one of the leading farm management solutions in the specialty crops industry, providing a comprehensive suite of applications and functionality, including Season Planning, Labor Management, Pesticide Applications, Equipment Maintenance, Field Scouting, Payroll, and Billing. AgCode recently rewrote its platform to deliver a cutting-edge, comprehensive solution designed to provide clear insights into the complex operations that growers face every day.

Daniel Eisen, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Arcadea Group, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with AgCode and expand our presence in Agtech. AgCode has played a key role in the digitalization of the industry over the past decade, and despite their longstanding presence, their growth is accelerating at a tremendous rate. We look forward to using our considerable resources and long-term investing horizon to support the team, customers, and industry for many decades to come.”

Lance Donny, CEO of AgCode, added, “AgCode has expanded dramatically over the last several years by delivering technology growers can rely on coupled with strong customer service. Joining Arcadea enables us to keep a sharp focus on those pillars while building and delivering specialty crop solutions that bring insights and immediate impact to growers for the long term. Arcadea’s permanent capital base and commitment are exactly aligned with that mission and enable us to deliver today while building a broad farm management solution that impacts growers and the agriculture industry in the long term.”

This investment underscores Arcadea’s dedication to nurturing businesses in the specialty crop industry, fostering innovation, and supporting sustainable growth for the long-term.

This isArcadea’s second investment in the Agtech space following last year’s acquisition of New Zealand-based Radfords, a globally recognized leader in growing, packaging and distribution software for the specialty crop industry. With the benefit of common ownership, collaboration between AgCode and Radfords will provide customers with a field to wholesale technology solutions that will support efficiency, visibility, and traceability goals.

About AgCode

AgCode was created by farmers as a solution to enhance farm management with user-friendly software. It began with a focus on wine grapes, expanding to serve a broad range of high-value specialty crops worldwide, including nuts, citrus, tree fruit, and berries. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 25 Most Innovative AgTech Companies, AgCode’s suite of products has been built over the years with input from their customers and now serves customers across the globe.

About Arcadea Group

Arcadea Group invests in high-quality, strongly growing, typically founder-led vertical software companies over extremely long durations. With offices in Canada and the USA, and portfolio companies in North America, Europe, and Australasia, Arcadea maintains a global investment purview. Arcadea leverages tailor-made, flexible strategies that prioritize value creation for all stakeholders, leveraging a leading, in-house Value Creation and Operational Support Team to improve capital efficiency and accelerate growth.