Don Pancho Releases New Grain Free Tortillas and Chips Made From Cassava Flour and Flax Seeds

Salem, Ore. – Don Pancho is excited to launch their new Grain Free Tortillas and Grain Free Chips. “We’re upping our tortilla game!” shares Ricardo Baez, President of Don Pancho Authentic Mexican Foods. “Consumers are looking for healthier and better-for-you options, including non-grain flours and controlling carbs. These grain free tortillas and chips deliver the same great taste and texture that generations of families have come to enjoy from Don Pancho.”

The tortilla category is growing quickly and represents $2.2 billion in sales with grain free, whole wheat, and low carb products representing a growing sales opportunity (Source: IRI, US Food 4/18/21).

These grain-free products are made with cassava flour, an ancient root vegetable prized for its nutty flavor and flax seeds, high in omega-3 fats and dietary fiber. The grain-free products provide a gluten-free alternative to traditional flour tortillas and corn chips.

The tortillas are perfect for soft tacos, burritos, wraps, fajitas, and quesadillas. The chips offer a crisp bite with a hint of sea salt and are ideal for snacking right out of the bag or enjoyed with salsa, dips or guacamole.

About Don Pancho’s New Grain Free Products

Don Pancho Grain Free Tortillas

9.5 oz per package. MSRP: $3.79

Soy Free, Paleo Friendly, Keto Friendly Vegan, No Trans Fat, Grain Free

No artificial flavors or colors

Shelf stable and pliable consistency

Don Pancho Grain Free Chips

5 oz per package. MSRP: $3.79

Three exciting on-trend flavors: Smoky Queso, Sea Salt and Hint of Lime

Soy Free, Paleo Friendly, Keto Friendly No Trans Fat, Gluten Free, Grain Free

Made from cassava flour

Availability

Available at retailers in the Pacific Northwest (New Seasons, Safeway/Albertsons, Market of Choice and independent stores) and expanding nationwide. For more information and to contact a sales representative please visit https://donpancho.com/contact-us/.

About Don Pancho

Don Pancho was founded in 1979 by the Puentes family so that they could offer customers the delicious, authentic Mexican foods the family loved. That authentic flavor has propelled Don Pancho from a small tortilla company to the innovative, industry-leading purveyor of a wide range of traditional and on-trend Mexican food products that we’re proud to be today. Visit www.donpancho.com