Europain Innovation Awards 2020: 7 Winners For a Responsible Bakery-Pastry Industry

Europain Bakery January 6, 2020

Wednesday 4 December, the committee of experts composed of professionals from the bakery-pastry industry and the specialised press announced 7 winners (4 for the “Manufacturing” category and 3 for the “Sales” category) among the 20 nominees. The awards ceremony will take place on the Europain Forum on Saturday 11 January – 1 pm at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles Hall 1. 

The committee of experts was keen to reward the innovations most in line with a responsible approach to bakery-pastry, connected with the environment and the challenges of our times. The judges agreed that a supplier to the bakery-pastry trade today must implement CRS practices to develop new products (Sofinor, Euralux) and improve on existing products (Gilac) in order to appeal to new clients. The aim is to accompany an industry that is increasingly connected so as to facilitate maintenance and simplify the user interface (VMI, OCF) or propose new more traceable ingredients that are also original (Bellevue).

