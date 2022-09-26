Europastry Establishing Operations In Laurens County

Europastry, a global leader in baked goods, announced plans to establish operations in Laurens County. The company’s $23 million investment will create 155 new jobs.

Headquartered in Spain, Europastry specializes in high-quality bakery products, delivering pastries and baked goods to wholesalers around the globe. The company serves more than 80 countries worldwide.

Located in Hunter Industrial Park in Laurens, Europastry’s facility will produce an assortment of brioche bread products.

Operations are expected to begin by the end of November. Individuals interested in joining the Europastry team should visit the company’s careers page.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: South Carolina Department of Commerce