Evolving Opportunities with Ardent Mills and Archer Daniels Midland in the Flour Market

SpendEdge Bakery March 23, 2020

LONDON– SpendEdge has been monitoring the global flour market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 40 billion between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Read the 110-page research report with TOC and LOE on “The Global Flour Market, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.”

The spend growth it the flour market will be directly proportional to the exponential growth of the fast-food market. Various types of flour are used as essential ingredients in a range of fast foods that are widely becoming popular in both the developed and the developing nations.

Apart from the growth of fast-food chains, the strong presence of wheat-producing countries such as India, China, Australia, and Pakistan is driving spend growth in the flour market in APAC. The presence of large biscuit manufacturing companies in the region is driving the demand for wheat flour.

Bakery

Ardent Mills to Acquire Andean Naturals’ Quinoa Operations

February 5, 2020 Ardent Mills

Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, today announced their intention to invest further in specialty grain capabilities and The Annex by Ardent Mills (The Annex) by purchasing Andean Naturals, Inc.’s quinoa sourcing, cleaning and packaging operation in Yuba City, California. The purchase is expected to be finalized in mid-February 2020.  