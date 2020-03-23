Evolving Opportunities with Ardent Mills and Archer Daniels Midland in the Flour Market

LONDON– SpendEdge has been monitoring the global flour market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 40 billion between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The spend growth it the flour market will be directly proportional to the exponential growth of the fast-food market. Various types of flour are used as essential ingredients in a range of fast foods that are widely becoming popular in both the developed and the developing nations.

Apart from the growth of fast-food chains, the strong presence of wheat-producing countries such as India, China, Australia, and Pakistan is driving spend growth in the flour market in APAC. The presence of large biscuit manufacturing companies in the region is driving the demand for wheat flour.

