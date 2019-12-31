Finding a Niche Market for Ancient Grains

Researchers have had success growing ancient grains, but developing a market for them is a challenge in itself.

The University of Wyoming College of Agriculture and Natural Resources project, called First Grains, is meant to create a profitable, sustainable niche industry using emmer, einkorn and spelt.

The crops are considered “ancient grains” or “first grains” because they were some of the first domesticated cereal crops. Evidence shows the crops were grown over 10,000 years ago in ancient Mesopotamia during the first agricultural revolution.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Star-Herald