Making Ancient Grains More Formulation Friendly

Danielle Beurteaux for Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) Bakery March 19, 2024

Canadian researcher Maneka Malalgoda has identified ingredients and processing approaches that make use of ancient grains in bakery product formulations more feasible.

Bread wheat dominates the bakery industry because of its versatility and functional properties that mean doughs rise, crumb forms, and crusts brown the way consumers like. Modern grains, including wheats, have been bred for high yields, but that’s left them vulnerable to pests and diseases and has also lowered their nutritional content.

Ancient grains like einkorn, millet, and emmer, however, are tough plants that are able to thrive in challenging growing conditions and are more pest and disease resistant than some mainstream grains, mostly because they still retain their genetic diversity. Along with their favorable nutritional profiles, they’re more environmentally friendly to produce.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: IFT.org

