Martin’s Potato Rolls Now Available in Metro Stores in Ontario

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Martin’s® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread products are now being sold in more than 130 Metro Ontario retail stores in Canada.

Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls and Bread have been a staple in Pennsylvania households since 1955, when Lloyd and Lois Martin turned their garage into a bakery and began selling their products in farmers markets. Since then, in its 60-plus years of existence, the company has grown and spread into a much larger retail market, covering most of the East Coast of the United States as well as cities such as Chicago, Nashville, and New Orleans. With its rapidly growing popularity, being recognized for making the “#1 Branded Hamburger Bun in America,”* Martin’s continuously searches for ways to bring its iconic rolls and bread to more areas of the United States and beyond.

In its foodservice market, Martin’s started distribution to international restaurants in 2011. Then, in August 2017, Martin’s began distributing its famous rolls and bread to foodservice customers in Canada, including many restaurants, caterers, and other establishments. As this foodservice customer base continued to grow, so did the word-of-mouth and online buzz around that “pillowy-soft bun” (https://www.eater.com/2017/3/1/14751564/martins-potato-rolls-burger-bun). Now, Martin’s has coordinated distribution of its potato rolls to restaurants all over the globe, including those in over 30 countries, giving it a worldwide presence.

In order to cater to the growing demand for Martin’s products for personal use, Martin’s began looking for additional ways to expand their retail distribution areas in order to provide their potato rolls and bread to customers in more geographic areas. Thus, in the summer of 2018, Martin’s became available in their first ever Canadian retail store account, Pusateri’s Fine Foods. The following July, Martin’s retail sales expanded to more than 50 retail locations in Ontario and a small region of Manitoba, including Village Grocer, Fiesta Farms, Vince’s Markets, and many more.

In December 2019, Martin’s expanded its retail presence to reach even more Canadian households. Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls and Bread products are now available in 130 Metro stores in Ontario, including locations in Toronto, Scarborough, North York, and Ottawa. Martin’s looks forward to growing the market in Canada where Martin’s products are available, as part of its efforts to bring its high-quality rolls and bread to more and more locations worldwide.



Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin’s company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit www.potatorolls.com.

*according to IRI sales data.