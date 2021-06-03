Martin’s Potato Rolls Sponsors “Beyond the Plate” Season 6

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls and Bread announces their Sponsorship of “Beyond the Plate” podcast Season 6 hosted by Andrew “Kappy” Kaplan. “Beyond the Plate” explores the culinary journeys of the world’s top chefs and culinary leaders, highlighting their positive social impacts and inspiring inside tales of today’s hospitality industry.

Since its premier in 2017, “Beyond the Plate” has rapidly gained popularity in the podcast world as Kaplan sat down for in-person interviews with the world’s culinary elite. Renowned chefs and culinary personalities like Jacques Pépin, Andrew Zimmern, Rachael Ray, and Michael Symon have recounted their journeys and shared what drives their passion for giving back in previous seasons. “Beyond the Plate” has been featured on notable news outlets and in magazines such as NBC, Rachael Ray In Season Magazine, and People Magazine.

Season 6 will continue to share insights from exciting interviews with famous chefs and premiere guests like Wolfgang Puck, Geoffrey Zakarian, and more. Each episode will feature inspirational stories of how these icons became culinary industry titans, and how they give back to communities today.

“The stories shared through Beyond the Plate bring these incredibly famous people to a human level for listeners. Hearing these celebrities passionately tell their stories creates a new level of connection and even a bit of relatability for fans,” says Wendy Cowan, marketing manager for Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls and Bread. “It goes without saying that the most remarkable part of this podcast is hearing how these icons choose to give back, pay it forward, and strive to change the lives of people around the world for the better. This resonates with us as an organization because Martin’s continuously endeavors to better serve the world around us.”

Kaplan is the Vice President of Culinary Operations for Rachael Ray and the Co-Founder and Director of Rachael Ray’s cooking and kids charity, Yum-o! He is also the Founder and CEO of Culinary Advisors LLC, a strategic culinary advisory service. “The main reason we do this podcast is to share the inspiring stories that listeners may not be aware of. Everyone knows these chefs from the food in their restaurant or from a show on TV. We love being able to share the ups and downs, the ‘behind the scenes,’ and, sometimes, never heard before stories as well as how these incredible humans give back to their community… beyond the plate.”

You can find Beyond the Plate episodes on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, or on the Beyond the Plate website. Follow along on social at @btplatepodcast, @onkappysplate or go to www.beyondtheplatepodcast.com.

Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is an all-American family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, focused on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. Martin’s mission encompasses more than just baking the best bread and providing good American jobs. They also believe in giving back to their community and the world around them. Through volunteering time and donating resources, they support many charitable organizations, such as food banks, afterschool programs, disaster relief, and others that provide sustenance and comfort to people in need, both close to their baking facilities and abroad. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.