Flagship Food Group and La Tortilla Factory Announce the Launch of Industry First, Full Sized Keto-Friendly, Zero Net Carb Tortilla

SANTA ROSA, Calif. & MOUNDRIDGE, Kan.–Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, La Tortilla Factory and Tortilla King, Flagship Food Group announced today the launch of its Carb Cutting™ line-up of tortillas. Included in the line-up is the industry first, full sized Keto-friendly, Zero Net Carb tortilla. Launched under the La Tortilla Factory brand, the Carb Cutting line includes the Zero Net Carb tortilla, 4 gram Net Carb flour tortilla, and 4 gram Net Carb Whole Wheat tortilla. All tortillas are soft taco size which is the first Zero Net Carb product of this size to market. The Carb Cutting product line comes at a time when consumers are demanding more reduced carb and keto-friendly options in the tortilla segment.

“Extensive research and development went into the creation of the Zero Net Carb full-sized tortilla,” said Juan Guardiola, President of Tortilla King. “It was important to meet the nutritional profile for our carbohydrate conscious consumers while also creating a great tasting tortilla that our customers love so much.”

Numerous product line extensions are planned under the Carb Cutting banner leveraging the industry-leading innovation. The line of products will be available at retailers nationwide.

“Reduced carbohydrate and keto-friendly products have evolved into a need-state for many customers. The excitement we have around being able to offer the industry’s first full, soft taco sized Zero Net Carb tortilla under the La Tortilla Factory brand cannot be downplayed,” said Forrest Kragten, CEO of La Tortilla Factory. “While some ‘snack’ or ‘street taco’ sized products have been introduced, it was important for us to be able to produce a full, soft taco sized product so those customers following a keto or carb conscious diet did not have to sacrifice the real tortilla experience to enjoy our products.”

La Tortilla Factory is a sister company to Tortilla King and a wholly owned subsidiary of Flagship Food Group.

“As we build one of the leading premium CPG food companies focused on the Hispanic sector, we’re constantly innovating and developing new products. La Tortilla Factory was an innovator and leader in low carb tortillas many years ago. The launch of Carb Cutting reestablishes La Tortilla Factory as an industry leader,” said Rob Holland, Executive Chairman of Flagship Food Group.

About Flagship Food Group

Flagship Food Group is a premium and Hispanic-foods focused diversified food company that manufactures, sells, and distributes food products under the 505 Southwestern, Lilly B’s, Hatch Kitchen, Mapa Lupe’s, TJ Farms, La Tortilla Factory, and other brands. The Company also partners with leading food retailers to develop R&D-driven private label programs, and provides food logistics, warehousing, and freight management services within the food industry. The Company operates facilities and offices in or near Boise, ID, Denver, CO, Albuquerque, NM, Santa Rosa, CA, San Francisco, CA, Minneapolis, MN, and Moundridge, KS.

About CREO Capital Partners

CREO Capital Partners is a Denver, CO-based investment firm exclusively focused on the food and consumer products industry segments. Founded in 2005, the firm has successfully invested in over 20 food companies in the USA and the UK, and focuses on partnerships with outstanding management and premium brands. Investments have spanned the branded retail, private label, food logistics, and food distribution industry sub-segments. With many of its investments held via its diversified food business, Flagship Food Group, CREO actively seeks dialogue with food companies that have an interest in joining in the Flagship journey.