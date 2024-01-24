Flowers Foods Names James Simms to Lead DSD Sales Operations

THOMASVILLE, Ga. – Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) has named James Simms executive vice president of DSD (direct store distribution) sales operations. In this newly created role, Simms reports to Heeth Varnedoe, president and chief operating officer.

“James brings extensive sales experience and insight into the ever-evolving CPG market to the Flowers team,” said Varnedoe. “His leadership, vision, team building, and problem-solving skills will play a pivotal role in the execution of our current and future sales strategies.”

Simms joins Flowers from PepsiCo, where he held a variety of sales leadership roles with increasing responsibility over the last 20 years. Most recently, he served as vice president, PepsiCo customer lead, where he was accountable for strategic growth of PepsiCo’s total portfolio (Pepsi, Frito-Lay, Quaker Foods, Gatorade, Tropicana) with key retailers. Prior to his tenure at PepsiCo, Simms held various sales and marketing roles in the foodservice and healthcare industries.

Simms earned a bachelor’s degree in business information systems from Virginia State University. He is presently a board member of the Kappa Alpha Psi National Foundation and Corners Outreach, which contributes to the advancement of Metro Atlanta’s underserved students of color by promoting educational and economic opportunities. His past board affiliations include roles with Virginia State University’s School of Business and the Northern Virginia Urban League.

