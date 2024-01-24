ABA & ASB Partner to Advance Training Solutions for the Baking Industry’s Workforce

American Bakers Association Bakery January 24, 2024

The American Bakers Association (ABA) and the American Society of Baking (ASB) are partnering to enhance educational opportunities for professionals in the baking industry. This collaboration brings ABA’s Bakers Manufacturing Academy courses to ASB’s Learning Management System (LMS), the Education Hub, making these resources more convenient and accessible to the broader industry.  

“We are actively working to make technical training more accessible and relevant for today’s professionals. This collaboration marks a new era for the baking industry’s workforce. By integrating ABA’s comprehensive courses into the ASB Education Hub, we’re furthering the reach of this essential skillset,” said ABA President and CEO Eric Dell. 

Kristen L. Spriggs, Executive Director for ASB, also shared her excitement. “ASB is committed to supporting the growth and development of individuals in the baked goods industry. With ABA’s courses now available on our platform, we can offer an even broader range of educational tools. This effort is aligned with our strategic vision to deliver training, development, and educational resources to our growing membership and the commercial baking industry at large.” 

Collaboration is at the heart of this partnership. By sharing courses to expand reach, it is not only a smart use of resources for ABA and ASB members, but it is exactly the type of collaboration both organizations aim to foster in meeting members’ needs and serving the industry. 

“The partnership is a win-win for both organizations and their members,” said Samantha Moore, Senior Director, Meetings and Education at ABA. “The availability of ABA’s courses on the ASB platform simplifies the learning process. Professionals can now easily access top-notch training and education without having to navigate multiple systems. It’s a game-changer for the industry.” 

To learn more about pricing and enrollment categories, email Vanessa Vial at vvial@americanbakers.org or Sarah day at sday@asbe.org.  

