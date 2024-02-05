Former Sen. Roy Blunt and Rep. Val Demings Announced as 2024 American Bakers Pac Dinner Keynote Speakers

Washington, DC – In a demonstration of bipartisan dialogue, the American Bakers PAC Dinner during the 2024 ABA Convention in Scottsdale, AZ, will feature a point-counterpoint conversation between former Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) and former Representative Val Demings (D-FL). These longtime public servants will bring their philosophy of reaching across the aisle to the American Bakers PAC stage as they address critical issues the country is currently facing.

Senator Blunt has advised presidents and represented the United States government in key world regions with foreign leaders. He served on the Intelligence Committee in both the House and Senate and developed a deep understanding of global and national security interests and international trade issues. Throughout his career, Senator Blunt has developed long-lasting, bipartisan partnerships that have led to major legislative achievements for the country in health care, infrastructure, trade, and national security.

Representative Demings is a lifelong public servant. She served in the House of Representatives from 2017 to 2023. During her tenure, her service included the Judiciary, Intelligence, Homeland Security (chairing the Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery) and Oversight and Government Reform committees. Before joining Congress, Representative Demings worked in law enforcement for nearly three decades and served at every rank level at the Orlando Police Department. She was Orlando’s first female chief of police from 2007 to 2011, and during her tenure reduced violent crime by more than 40%.

“With their extensive experience in public service and national affairs, Senator Blunt and Congresswoman Demings will undoubtedly bring a lively and insightful discussion to this year’s PAC Dinner,” said American Bakers PAC Chair Stephanie Tillman, Chief Legal Counsel, Flowers Foods. “We are excited to hear their perspectives on the critical issues impacting the baking industry, now and in the future.”