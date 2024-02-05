St. Paul Hmong Pastry Chef Marc Heu is Semifinalist for James Beard Award

Marc Heu, of Marc Heu Patisserie Paris in St. Paul, is in contention for a James Beard Award. The French Guianan-raised Hmong culinary star is nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef in one of the restaurant industry’s highest honors.

“I’m just shaking, and I have tears in my eyes. I just can’t still believe it,” Heu told MPR News. “You know, the little boy coming from the jungle. I mean, I’m just lucky enough to do what I love every day and to receive such an honor.”

Heu’s journey to pastry is far from straightforward. His farmer parents wanted him to be a doctor. While in medical school, Heu baked French pastries for friends on the side. But it was his partner, Gaosong Heu, who urged him to rethink his priorities.

