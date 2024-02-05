Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods Names Four New Commercial Leaders

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods (COSFF) has announced the appointment of three new leaders and a promotion within its commercial organization. The company is excited to welcome these industry experts who bring customer-centric expertise to ensure COSFF remains at the forefront of the ever-evolving seafood industry.

Tiffany Hicks has been hired as Senior Vice President, Foodservice and Wholesale. Tiffany will lead the teams servicing broadline, national/multi-unit chains, industrial and wholesale customers. Before joining COSFF, she led Foodservice at Bumble Bee Foods and Danone North America, along with a diverse background in General Management and Retail roles while at PepsiCo and Pepsi Bottling Group. Tiffany is a Society of Fellow’s member at the prestigious Culinary Institute of America since 2022. Tiffany will report to Brenden Beck, Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing.

Joining COSFF as Senior Director Consumer, Amanda Duran will oversee Club channel activity as well as have key account responsibilities in the Retail channel. Before joining COSFF, Amanda served as Chief Revenue Officer at Grass Fed Foods and Teton Waters Ranch. In this new role, Amanda will also report to Brenden.

Seafood veteran Sonia Merges has joined COSFF as Sales Manager in the Foodservice/Wholesale channel. Sonia started her seafood career with Empress International, prior to the 2009 merger with COSFF. Most recently Sonia served as an Account Manager at Crystal Cove Seafood. Sonia will be working across the Foodservice/Wholesale channel and reporting to Tiffany.

“We pride ourselves on our customer relationships and team – both have been crucial in positioning COSFF as a leader in the industry,” Brenden Beck, Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing “We are excited to welcome these talented professionals to further strengthen our organization, expertise and service.”

Additionally, Michael Richards has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Commercial/Category and has taken on expanded responsibilities overseeing activities in Crab Meat and Finfish categories, as well as leading the Retail channel team.

COSFF is at the forefront of the industry, supporting parent company Thai Union’s pioneering sustainability strategy and market-leading innovation. In addition to these leadership changes, the organization has invested in various sustainability initiatives, and built the most developed quality assurance network in the industry. To learn more, visit b2b.chickenofthesea.com.

About Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods

Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods is a fully owned subsidiary of the Thai Union Group. It operates seafood brands including Chicken of the Sea, Xcellent, Asian Gold, Orion, and VanCamps, sold at retailers, clubs, wholesalers, broadline foodservice operators, and national restaurant chains.

Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods, headquartered in El Segundo, Calif., sources responsibly and enforces a strict code of conduct with suppliers throughout the world. Established in 2006 in partnership with Thai Union, the newly formed company went from zero to more than a billion dollars in sales within 15 years. COSFF is the #1 importer of shrimp in North America and is also a market leader in several other seafood product categories.

For information, please visit b2b.chickenofthesea.com.