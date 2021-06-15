Food Safety Day. Food Safety Month. Food Safety Year.

On average, humans consume approximately 79,000 meals in a lifetime. That’s 79,000 times each of us expects food to be safe for consumption. As a partner to the global food and beverage food supply chain, we are committed to helping manufacturers, processors, packaging suppliers, storage/distribution, and others in ensuring that each of those meals can be consumed safely.

World Food Safety Day

Each year, June 7 marks World Food Safety Day, which was established by the United Nations General Assembly and is now facilitated by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) “to draw attention and inspire action to help prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks, contributing to food security, human health, economic prosperity, agriculture, market access, tourism and sustainable development.”

