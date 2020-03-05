Fortune International Completes Acquisition Of EuroGourmet

(Bensenville, IL; — Fortune International, LLC, the Midwest’s leading processor, distributor and importer of quality seafood, meats, and gourmet products; announces the March 1st acquisition of EuroGourmet, a St. Peters, Missouri based premium distributor of specialty foods, focused on the pastry category. Already one of the nation’s largest seafood and specialty food distributors, the acquisition will expand Fortune Fish & Gourmet’s robust pastry program and add a group of talented pastry experts to our growing team. The EuroGourmet transaction is Fortune’s fifth acquisition over the past eleven months.

Fortune will continue to operate the business out of the St. Peter’s facility. The facility will be enhanced with the conversion to Fortune’s state-of-the-art ERP, inventory management, and routing software, as well as the introduction of advanced automation for uniformity and efficiency.

Sean J. O’Scannlain, Fortune’s President & CEO, stated, “Pastry category growth is a focus of ours in 2020. Last year we hired Girish Fatnani, one of the Nation’s leading pastry professionals, and with the addition of EuroGourmet, we have a strong base to solidify ourselves in the pastry category.”

EuroGourmet was established in 2000 by Didier Villard, a veteran of pastry sales and distribution. For the past 20 years, EuroGourmet has serviced the finest hotels, resorts, casinos, country clubs, restaurants, caterers, upscale bakeries and grocery stores with innovative products. The company will be rebranded as Fortune Fish & Gourmet. Didier Villard will consult going forward, he will continue to operate Technobake, which was not part of the sale.

Didier Villard, President and CEO of EuroGourmet states, “The most important aspect for me was to find a company that aspires to the same values of “Service Par Excellence” that we have provided our customers for over 20 years. I am extremely proud and happy that Fortune Fish & Gourmet shares those same values and services their customers with the utmost attention.”

Fortune International embarked upon an acquisition strategy in 2012. The EuroGourmet acquisition follows the acquisition of JDY Gourmet in 2012, Chef Martin Old World Butcher Shop in 2014, Coastal Seafoods in 2016, Lobster Gram in 2017, Morey’s Seafood International of Missouri in April of 2019, Classic Provisions Inc. of Minnesota in June of 2019, Jubilee Seafoods of Alabama in July of 2019 and Seattle Fish Kansas City in January of 2020.

For more information on Fortune Fish & Gourmet, please visit www.fortunefishco.net.

For more information on EuroGourmet, please visit www.eurogourmetstl.com

Fortune International is the parent company operating:

Fortune Fish & Gourmet in Bensenville, IL, Saint Louis, MO, Kansas City, MO, Minneapolis, MN, Bayou La Batre, AL, Birmingham, AL and Picayune, MS, Fortune Imports, Chef Martin’s Old World Butcher Shop and Coastal Seafoods retail stores. Fortune Fish & Gourmet is a full-service processor and distributor providing white-tablecloth restaurants, private clubs, elegant hotels and gourmet retail stores with the finest quality fresh, live and frozen seafood and gourmet foods. Fortune handles more than 10,000 seafood and gourmet products, selected to exceed the high standards embraced by their quality focused customer base. Fortune currently services customers throughout the Central United Sates with a fleet of refrigerated vehicles and nationally through FedEx and common carriers. Since 2001, Fortune International has brought innovation to the food business, consistently raising the bar for integrity, quality, sustainability and service.

Fortune Imports is a global procurement subsidiary, focused on importing products based on the key principals of ethical, sustainable and superior quality.

Chef Martin Old World Butcher Shop is a complete line of food service and retail sausages created in small batches, using all-natural ingredients and authentic recipes.

The Coastal retail stores are “The Twin City’s Best Fish Markets” located in Minneapolis and St. Paul Minnesota.

To learn more about Fortune International visit: www.fortunefishco.net, www.fortuneimports.net, www.chefmartinsausage.com, www.coastalseafoods.com, or call 630.860.7100.

