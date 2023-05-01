Fulcrum Capital Partners Invests in FE Ingredients

TORONTO — Fulcrum Capital Partners (“Fulcrum”), a leading Canadian private equity firm focused on the lower middle market, is pleased to announce its investment in FE Ingredients, the largest distributor of baking supplies and food ingredients in the Ontario market.

Based in Toronto, FE Ingredients (formerly known as Far East Food Products) supplies industrial bakeries, food manufacturers and distributors across Southern Ontario with core ingredients including sugar, flour, starch, oils, yeast, fillings, baking mixes and toppings.

“We are excited to partner with Fulcrum to accelerate our growth strategy while maintaining our focus on customer service,” said Raymond Lee, President of FE Ingredients. “We look forward to expanding our business to meet the needs of our customers with Fulcrum’s support.”

Paul Eldridge, Partner at Fulcrum, said, “We are delighted to be invested with Raymond and his family in FE Ingredients to help fuel the next chapter of growth and assist in executing multiple growth opportunities. The company’s stellar reputation with customers and suppliers is a testament to what has been built by the FE Ingredients team over the past 30 years.”

Fulcrum’s investment in FE Ingredients marks the fourth platform in Fulcrum’s Private Equity Fund VI, which had a final close in 2022.

ABOUT FULCRUM

Fulcrum is a private equity firm focused on making control investments in the Canadian lower middle market. Fulcrum is a first institutional capital investor and is focused on adding value in governance, talent, systems, strategy and operations to each of its businesses. From its offices in Toronto, ON and Vancouver, BC, Fulcrum’s team of 12 investment professionals has raised more than C$900 million over its 20+ year legacy, invested in over 50 platform investments and realized 39 exits. Visit the Fulcrum website to learn more.

ABOUT FE INGREDIENTS

FE Ingredients is a leading distributor and logistics provider of baking supplies and food ingredients to industrial bakeries and food manufacturers in Ontario. Core ingredients include sugar, flour, starch, oils, yeast, fillings, baking mixes and toppings. Visit the FE Ingredients website to learn more.