Generational Success at Valley Cooperative Association

[Greenville, WI] — Since 1949, Valley Cooperative Association has been a trusted resource for bakeries. During the last 70 years, the Cooperative has grown while the baking industry has evolved significantly. Over the decades, Valley has stayed true to its mission and values. Mark Munroe, Valley’s CEO, is announcing his retirement fulfilling a 35 year career with the Cooperative. Munroe has served on multiple boards including Retail Bakers of America, Dawn Distributors Advantage and the National Association of Flour Distributors.

When asked what stood out to him during his career, Munroe shared; “It’s been an exciting journey. During my time, we’ve experienced a tremendous amount of societal change. Navigating it all while perpetuating generational success has been very gratifying and quite an adventure! In reflection, I’m filled with gratitude and appreciation for all the great people who’ve made our success possible. Looking ahead, I’m very proud of our new leader and have every confidence Valley’s best years lie ahead.”

In early 2019, Valley’s Board of Directors continued the tradition of promoting from within the organization. On March 1, 2020, Munroe will be passing the torch to current Executive Vice President, Rich Wise.

“I’m humbled by the Board’s confidence in me and look forward to building on our successful heritage.” said Wise. Wise is a 1994 graduate of UW Oshkosh and has spent his entire career at Valley. “Our Cooperative is a special organization, and it lights a fire in me each day. Over the years, I’ve learned from each supplier, member and employee what it takes to strengthen our community. By

providing top-quality ingredients with an inclusive approach, we will stay true to our brand promise which is to share in what’s possible.”

About Company

Valley Cooperative Association, based in Greenville, Wis., is a member-owned provider of top-quality baking and brewery ingredients, packaging supplies, logistics solutions, and business support services for companies in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Founded in 1949, Valley has a long history of helping their members and customers grow by creating more opportunities to share in what’s possible