Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce Rich Products to Expand Manufacturing Operations in Hamblen County

Global, family-owned food company to invest $27 million in Morristown, employ nearly 1,400 Tennesseans upon completion of project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter and Rich Products (Rich’s) officials announced today that Rich’s will invest $27 million to expand production at its Morristown, Tennessee manufacturing facility.

Rich’s, a global, family-owned food company, will create 51 new manufacturing jobs in Hamblen County, bringing its total headcount throughout Tennessee to nearly 1,400 people.

The expansion of Rich’s Morristown facility will add 2,400 square feet of space, which will directly support enhanced production of its growing bakery business, serving national and regional grocery and club retailers.

The project is expected to be complete in September 2024 with hiring slated to begin in June of this year.

Rich’s was founded in 1945, and operates across more than 100 countries, employing approximately 13,000 people worldwide. The food company has a strong footprint across Tennessee, operating a network of manufacturing facilities, including two plants in Morristown, which currently employ 650 associates.

Since 2020, TNECD has supported nearly 50 economic development projects in the East Tennessee region, resulting in approximately 8,600 job commitments and $2.3 billion in capital investment.

QUOTES

“Tennessee is shaped by companies like Rich’s that choose to invest in our state. I thank this family-owned and operated brand for its commitment to creating greater opportunity for our skilled workforce and look forward to seeing the positive impact these jobs have on the quality of life in Morristown and Hamblen County.” – Gov. Bill Lee

“More than 40,000 Tennesseans are employed by food and agriculture companies, and Rich’s investment in our state will directly support this growing sector. We are proud to have Rich’s in Tennessee and believe Morristown and Hamblen County will continue to be the ideal location for this company’s success.” – TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter

“We continue to invest heavily in our U.S. manufacturing footprint to create unparalleled value for our customers and opportunities for our people. As a proud member of the Tennessee community for nearly 50 years, we’re excited about what this expansion project will do for our business and the region. Not only are we expanding our team and creating jobs, but we’re adding production capacity to support our cake and cupcake business, which has seen a significant influx in demand. It is a true win-win for the community, our customers and consumers as a whole.”– Kevin Spratt, president, U.S. Canada Region, Rich Products

“Rich’s is an important part of Morristown’s industrial community and has provided good jobs for our citizens for many years. This investment in new automated equipment will enhance the value of Rich’s products and allow them to remain competitive as they grow forward. Morristown leadership applauds Rich’s and its expansion plans, which will continue to boost the quality of life here.” – Morristown Mayor Gary Chesney and R. Jack Fishman, chairman, Industrial Development Boad of the City of Morristown

“TVA and Morristown Utility Systems congratulate Rich’s on its decision to expand operations and create new jobs in Hamblen County. We are proud to partner with the Morristown Chamber and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to support companies, like Rich’s, that are committed to continued growth in the region, and we celebrate this announcement together.” – John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of economic development

“Congratulations to Rich’s on its success in our state and its decision to expand operations in Morristown. The jobs and investment that the company is bringing to our community are a testament to the business-friendly environment we have in Hamblen County.” – Sen. Steve Southerland (R-Morristown)

“It’s always great to hear a business with existing operations in Morristown is doing well. Rich’s expansion will create more than 50 jobs and boost our community’s economy. I thank the company for choosing Hamblen County to do business and I look forward to its continued success.” – Rep. Rick Eldridge (R-Morristown)

