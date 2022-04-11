Dot Foods to Build 13th U.S. Distribution Center in Manchester, TN

MANCHESTER, TN – Dot Foods, North America’s largest food industry redistributor, announced today that Manchester, Tennessee, will be the home of its next U.S. distribution center. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and is excited to add a second location to the state.

“Tennessee has a lot to offer businesses like ours,” said Joe Tracy, Dot Foods CEO. “Dot first called Tennessee home in the 1980s and early 90s, and we’ve loved being back in the state since the 2015 opening of our Dyersburg facility. We are very excited to establish a second Tennessee location in Manchester. The most critical factor in continuing our business’ history of growth is talent. We know Coffee County and the surrounding region has a lot of it to offer. We look forward to joining this community and growing our Dot Foods and Dot Transportation family.”

Dot will invest $50.5 million into the 177,000-square-foot plant and create 251 new jobs in Coffee County. Dot Transportation, Inc., the trucking affiliate of Dot Foods, is already hiring truck drivers in the region. Learn more about available positions and about DTI’s driving careers here.

The Manchester location will include offices and dry, refrigerated, and frozen warehouse space; warehouse and office job positions will be posted in spring 2023. Manchester will be the first of the company’s facilities to open with a Family Health Center on-site to provide convenient, high-quality, low-cost medical care to those on Dot’s health insurance plan. In addition, the Manchester location will be designed with the ability to expand all warehouse and office spaces in future years to meet Dot Foods’ growing customer demand among the southeastern U.S.

“Tennessee’s strong business climate and highly skilled workforce continue to attract businesses to our state. I thank Dot Foods for investing in Coffee County and providing opportunities for Tennesseans to thrive,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

“Tennessee is uniquely positioned to provide companies with easy access to their markets around the globe. We thank Dot Foods for locating another food distribution center in Tennessee and are confident that Manchester and Coffee County will support this company’s future success,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Bob Rolfe.

Work on the Manchester distribution center will get underway late summer 2022, with a goal of having the facility operational in fall 2023.

Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Mt. Sterling, Illinois, Dot Foods is North America’s largest food industry redistributor, serving all 50 states and more than 55 countries with a product offering of more than 125,000 items. Today, the family-owned and -operated business employs more than 6,300 across North America.

In the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 60 economic development projects in the Southern Middle Tennessee region, resulting in roughly 8,000 job commitments and $5.2 billion in capital investment.

ABOUT DOT FOODS AND DOT TRANSPORTATION:

Dot Foods, Inc. carries 125,000 products from 1,000 food industry manufacturers making it the largest food industry redistributor in North America. Through Dot Transportation, Inc., an affiliate of Dot Foods, the company distributes foodservice, convenience, retail, and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and more than 55 countries. Dot Foods operates 12 U. S. distribution centers, which are located in Bullhead City, Arizona; Modesto, California; Bear, Delaware; Vidalia, Georgia; Burley, Idaho; Mt. Sterling, Illinois; University Park, Illinois; Cambridge City, Indiana; Williamsport, Maryland; Liverpool, New York; Ardmore, Oklahoma; and Dyersburg, Tennessee. Dot Foods’ Canadian operations are located in Toronto, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta. For information, visit DotFoods.com.

Dot Foods and Dot Transportation are both looking to fill several positions for full and part-time drivers and warehouse personnel at all U.S. locations. To learn more about careers at Dot Foods visit DotFoods.com/Careers and follow @DotFoodsCareers. For more on opportunities available with Dot Transportation, visit DriveForDTI.com.

About the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s mission is to develop strategies that help make Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs. To grow and strengthen Tennessee, the department seeks to attract new corporate investment to the state and works with Tennessee companies to facilitate expansion and economic growth. Find them on the web: tnecd.com. Follow them on Twitter and Instagram: @tnecd. Like TDEC on Facebook: facebook.com/tnecd.