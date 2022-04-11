Kroger Partners with PackIt Fresh Mobile Refrigeration Solution as Grocer’s Curbside Pickup Business Expands

AGOURA HILLS, CALIFORNIA , USA – PackIt® announced that it has expanded its partnership with The Kroger Co. to commence an operational pilot supporting Kroger’s growing e-commerce network.

“We’re thrilled Kroger has chosen the PackIt Fresh mobile refrigeration solution,” said Melissa Kieling, Founder and President, PackIt. “Our EcoFreeze totes ensure a mobile, chilled, food safe environment that pickup orders can be directly packed into for fresh, curbside pickup for customers!”

The PackIt Fresh mobile refrigeration system creates efficiencies through every step of online grocery order fulfillment. The collapsible, freezable, reusable PackIt Fresh EcoFreeze totes represent a seamless plug-in for retailers to meet growing storage, pickup and delivery demands. Each PackIt Fresh tote features PackIt’s patented EcoFreeze Technology: freezable gel built into the walls of every PackIt Fresh tote. EcoFreeze technology keeps perishables cold and food-safe for 15 hours.

About PackIt:

PackIt was established more than a decade ago with a singular mission: keep food safe and eliminate waste. The company’s breakthrough innovations in lunchbag cooling technology rapidly expanded into every viable consumer lifestyle segment. PackIt Fresh represents PackIt’s commercial division with traction among grocers around the globe. The PackIt Fresh line of EcoFreeze totes was designed to meet growing online grocery order and meal-kit delivery service needs. For more information, visit https://www.packitfresh.com.