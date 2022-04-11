Kroger Partners with PackIt Fresh Mobile Refrigeration Solution as Grocer’s Curbside Pickup Business Expands

PackIt Retail & FoodService April 11, 2022

AGOURA HILLS, CALIFORNIA , USA – PackIt® announced that it has expanded its partnership with The Kroger Co. to commence an operational pilot supporting Kroger’s growing e-commerce network.

“We’re thrilled Kroger has chosen the PackIt Fresh mobile refrigeration solution,” said Melissa Kieling, Founder and President, PackIt. “Our EcoFreeze totes ensure a mobile, chilled, food safe environment that pickup orders can be directly packed into for fresh, curbside pickup for customers!”

The PackIt Fresh mobile refrigeration system creates efficiencies through every step of online grocery order fulfillment. The collapsible, freezable, reusable PackIt Fresh EcoFreeze totes represent a seamless plug-in for retailers to meet growing storage, pickup and delivery demands. Each PackIt Fresh tote features PackIt’s patented EcoFreeze Technology: freezable gel built into the walls of every PackIt Fresh tote. EcoFreeze technology keeps perishables cold and food-safe for 15 hours.

About PackIt:
PackIt was established more than a decade ago with a singular mission: keep food safe and eliminate waste. The company’s breakthrough innovations in lunchbag cooling technology rapidly expanded into every viable consumer lifestyle segment. PackIt Fresh represents PackIt’s commercial division with traction among grocers around the globe. The PackIt Fresh line of EcoFreeze totes was designed to meet growing online grocery order and meal-kit delivery service needs. For more information, visit https://www.packitfresh.com.

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

PackIt Enters Multi-Billion Dollar Meal Kit and Grocery Delivery Industry

PackIt Retail & FoodService February 21, 2019

With the grocery delivery and meal kit industry forecasted to reach over $100 billion by 2025 (Forbes), maintaining freshness and food safety, while still remaining profitable continues to play a major role in this fast-evolving industry. Enter PackIt’s new line of three commercial totes – Freezable Ultra Tote, Delivery Tote and Ready Tote (patents are pending).

Retail & FoodService

Pennsylvania Grocers Enhance Customer Service with Automation

Bell and Howell   Retail & FoodService March 18, 2022

Bell and Howell, the leading provider of automated pickup solutions, today reported installations of its BH QuickCollect™ GL at prominent Pennsylvanian grocery retailers. The BH QuickCollect™ GL enhances customer pickup experiences and eliminates wait times during order pickup, a major source of customer frustration and deterrence. Instead of guests waiting for their groceries, their groceries are waiting for them.