COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Changes in Food Shopping & Consumption Patterns

Freedonia Group Retail & FoodService April 11, 2022

Cleveland OH – The COVID-19 pandemic has had a notable impact on the food packaging market, both in terms of the foods being packaged and the types of packaging used:

  • In 2020, sharp declines in foodservice sales and stay-at-home recommendations led to a shift away from restaurants and an increase in cooking at home that remains a significant (if less widespread) trend in 2022, despite bars and restaurants reopening.
  • Interest in food that can be stocked in a freezer or elsewhere became a higher priority for more consumers.
  • An increase in snacking and heathier eating also changed the types of food purchased and corresponding packaging needs.

A new Freedonia Group analysis explores how these and other trends are affecting consumer attitudes about food packaging, and what that means for both food brands and packaging suppliers.

