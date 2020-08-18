Key Lessons in Food Industry’s Pandemic Response

The baking industry has heroically stepped up during the pandemic, but bakers are far from alone in facing extreme challenges.

The food industry overall has been forced to improvise. Bakers can learn from the experiences and responses of other food industry sectors, such as dairy and meat.

In the latest episode of the American Bakers Association podcast, Bake to the Future, association leaders from the dairy and meat sectors relay their pandemic stories and insights. Those leaders are Michael Dykes, President and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), and Julie Anna Potts, President and CEO of the North American Meat Institute (NAMI). The executives were interviewed by Robb MacKie, ABA’s President and CEO.

