MacKie: Five Baking Industry Imperatives For 2022

American Bakers Association Bakery December 28, 2021

The baking industry will have a lot on its plate in 2022, and it can leverage pandemic-era lessons to address upcoming challenges. 

Many of those lessons were relayed in American Bakers Association (ABA) webinars and Bake to the Future podcasts during the past year (which, if you haven’t listened yet, I highly recommend.) Here are five strategies emphasized that will be imperatives in the coming year. 

LESSON 1: SOLIDIFY SUPPLIER PARTNERSHIPS 

Severe commodity price increases have impacted bakers for much of 2021, a period marked by extreme supply chain hurdles. An ABA podcast in June spotlighted this ongoing challenge and highlighted ways to attempt to reduce the problem.  One of these is solidifying relationships with suppliers to improve communications and help companies better navigate and forecast. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: American Bakers Association

Related Articles

Bakery

American Bakers Association Celebrates the Formation of the 2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee

American Bakers Association Bakery February 22, 2019

The formation of the joint U.S. Department of Agriculture and US Department of Health and Human Services’ 2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee marks an important milestone in the process of developing the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA). The American Bakers Association, chair of the Grain Chain, a farm to fork coalition of stakeholders through the grain industry sector, welcomes the opportunity to provide strong science-based evidence through public meeting opportunities and written comment to the newly appointed expert panel.