American Bakers Association Offers Coronavirus Resources

The American Bakers Association’s member companies and employees are at the heart of our operations. ABA remains committed to their safety and wellbeing. Our staff, along with many of you, are closely following the concerning news regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

ABA took immediate steps to engage with top government officials as well as industry partners, recognizing that this is a full supply chain and industry issue. While we continue to collect information from both officials and our Members, we are organizing a webinar with labor and employment experts to help understand appropriate workplace prevention strategies and best practices.

This webinar will happen soon, and we will let you know as soon as it is scheduled.

