American Bakers Association Offers Coronavirus Resources

Hailey Blumenreich, American Bakers Association Bakery March 4, 2020

The American Bakers Association’s member companies and employees are at the heart of our operations. ABA remains committed to their safety and wellbeing. Our staff, along with many of you, are closely following the concerning news regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

ABA took immediate steps to engage with top government officials as well as industry partners, recognizing that this is a full supply chain and industry issue. While we continue to collect information from both officials and our Members, we are organizing a webinar with labor and employment experts to help understand appropriate workplace prevention strategies and best practices.

This webinar will happen soon, and we will let you know as soon as it is scheduled.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: American Bakers Association

Related Articles

Bakery

ABA: The Frozen Cherry Pie Story is not the Story

May 22, 2019 American Bakers Association

Last week, Fox News affiliates across the country aired a story about the FDA’s deregulation of the Frozen Cherry Pie Standard, prominently featuring the American Bakers Association. While it’s important to promote the baking industry to a nationwide audience, it’s also important to point out: the Frozen Cherry Pie story is not the story.