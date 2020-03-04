Renewal Mill Upcycled Baking Flour is NEXTY Finalist

ANAHEIM, CA – Upcycled ingredients company Renewal Mill is excited to announce that its 1-to-1 Gluten Free Baking Flour has been named a NEXTY Award Finalist in the “Best New Special Diet” category.

After winning the “Rising Star” award at the 2019 Natural Products Expo East Pitch Slam in September, Renewal Mill (Booth #8711) is making its official debut at Expo West and will be showcasing four upcycled SKUs including its organic okara flour, its vegan chocolate chip cookie, its new brownie mix, and its NEXTY-nominated 1-to-1 baking flour.



The 1-to-1 blend features Renewal Mill’s okara flour, a superfood made from the soybean pulp leftover from soymilk production, which gives it 25% more protein and more than 4x the fiber of other leading gluten-free cup-for-cup blends. 100% gluten-free and vegan, Renewal Mill’s 1-to-1 baking flour is a sustainable pantry staple that fits the dietary needs of many without compromising on nutrition or taste. Home chefs and corporate food service chefs at top Bay Area tech companies have already traded up.



NEXTY Awards are presented by New Hope Network and recognize “the pinnacle of excellence” in the natural products industry. Winners will be announced Thursday, March 5th at Expo West in Anaheim, CA.



“It’s such an honor to be chosen from amongst the thousands of applicants for this award,” said Renewal Mill COO Caroline Cotto, “NEXTY judges not only value superior products and innovation, but also understand the bigger picture of what we’re fighting for: Upcycled gluten-free flour is novel. A waste-free world is the ultimate prize.”

For a full list of the NEXTY finalists, plus additional information on the NEXTY Awards, visit www.nextyawards.com. To learn more about Renewal Mill, visit www.renewalmill.com or swing by our booth at Expo West (#8711).

About Renewal Mill

Renewal Mill is a next-generation ingredients company that makes sustainability a cinch by finding value in the overlooked and transforming it into delicious food. Our unique portfolio of premium, upcycled ingredients turns supply chain inefficiencies into profitable revenue streams. Partnering with today’s most forward-thinking brands, we’re building a new circular economy of food that’s better for the people and the planet we love. Our flagship ingredient is okara, a high fiber, high protein, gluten-free flour made from the byproduct of soymilk production. We use the okara in a number of CPG products including a vegan, soft-baked chocolate chip cookie, a 1-to-1 gluten-free baking flour, and upcycled brownie mix. To learn more about Renewal Mill, visit www.renewalmill.com, ‘like’ us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.