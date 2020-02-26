Grain Foods Foundation Welcomes Siddhartha Angadi, PhD, FACSM, to Scientific Advisory Board

Washington, D.C. – The Grain Foods Foundation is excited to announce the addition of Siddhartha Angadi, PhD, FACSM, to its Scientific Advisory Board, effective February 1, 2020. A fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine, Dr. Angadi is currently an Assistant Professor at the College of Health Solutions at Arizona State University.

A cardiovascular exercise physiologist by training, Dr. Angadi’s research focuses on the complex interactions between exercise and physical activity, diet, and drugs in both healthy individuals and those with serious illnesses such as congestive heart failure, breast cancer, and end-stage renal disease.

“Given the rising prevalence of and deaths resulting from the illnesses that Dr. Angadi studies, this is the perfect time to add his expertise to the Foundation,” said Christine Cochran, executive director for the Grain Foods Foundation. “His research is impressive in both volume and breadth, and we look forward to raising the visibility of the evidence-based dietary recommendations that result from it among the nutrition community and the public.”

Dr. Angadi cites his most recent research – one Nutrients study that investigates the effects of glycemic index and dietary fiber on cardiovascular disease risk in adults, and another that examines the role of dietary fiber consumption on cardiovascular health in pediatric populations – as evidence that he clearly shares this ambition.

“I’m elated to join the Scientific Advisory Board,” Angadi said. “There’s a tremendous amount of misinformation out there when it comes to the role of diet in human health and disease, from one fad diet claiming that dietary fiber isn’t essential to another claiming that we’d all be better off without gluten. So I’m thrilled to partner with the Grain Foods Foundation and have the opportunity to help separate fact from fiction.”

Dr. Angadi joins the current members of the Scientific Advisory Board:

Glenn Gaesser, PhD (Chairman) , Professor of Exercise Science and Health Promotion and Director of the Healthy Lifestyles Research Center at Arizona State University;

, Professor of Exercise Science and Health Promotion and Director of the Healthy Lifestyles Research Center at Arizona State University; Dyan Hes, MD , owner and medical director of Gramercy Pediatrics in New York City;

, owner and medical director of Gramercy Pediatrics in New York City; Sylvia Melendez-Klinger, DBA, MS, RD, LDN, founder of Hispanic Food Communications;

founder of Hispanic Food Communications; Richard D. Mattes, MPH, PhD, RD , Distinguished Professor of Nutrition Science at Purdue University;

, Distinguished Professor of Nutrition Science at Purdue University; Julie Miller Jones, PhD, LN, CNS , Professor Emeritus at St. Catherine University;

, Professor Emeritus at St. Catherine University; Bruce Young, MD, Silverman Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at New York University School of Medicine;

Silverman Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at New York University School of Medicine; Angela Ginn-Meadow, RD, LDN, CDE, Senior Education Coordinator at the University of Maryland’s Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology;

Senior Education Coordinator at the University of Maryland’s Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology; Pamela Cureton, RD, LDN, Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition at the University of Maryland School of Medicine;

Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition at the University of Maryland School of Medicine; Hannah Holscher, PhD, RD, Assistant Professor of Nutrition in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition at the University of Illinois.

