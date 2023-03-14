Grupo Bimbo Arrives in Romania and Expands its Global Presence to 34 Countries

Grupo Bimbo, the world’s leading and largest bakery company, announces its arrival in Romania following the acquisition of the Vel Pitar bakery.

Founded in 1999, Vel Pitar operates ten bakeries in Romania, employes roughly 1,800 associates, and includes a diversified portfolio with more than 12 recognized brands of breads and other products. The company is ranked number one in freshness in markets in which it competes. Its brands include Vel Pitar, French Toast, Grâu Întreg, and Chef Gourmand, among others.

With this acquisition, Grupo Bimbo continues strengthening its global leadership in grain-based foods. In addition, with the purchase of Vel Pitar, the Mexico-based company expands its global presence to include 34 countries on four continents.

Daniel Servitje, CEO and President of Grupo Bimbo, said: “With Vel Pitar, we continue to expand our global presence of top-performing, high-quality, consumer-focused brands. At Grupo Bimbo, we are integrating a talented team with extensive market knowledge and a portfolio of recognized products with high potential to continue growing.”

For his part, Rafael Pamias, Chief Operating Officer added: “We are thrilled to be present in a new market and integrate into our family a significant number of leading grain-based brands, which are aligned with our goal of offering our consumers products made with simple and natural recipes using nutritious ingredients.”

Vel Pitar joins the EMEA organization, led by Jose Luis Saiz, who reports to Operational General Management.