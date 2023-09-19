Hobart Genuine Parts Selects Marcone as Distributor Partner

TROY, Ohio – Hobart Genuine Parts is pleased to announce its partnership with Marcone, a leading supplier of OEM repair parts and products headquartered in St. Louis. The partnership, which became effective September 1, provides customers with more resources to obtain original engineered parts for equipment from the ITW Food Equipment Group brands, including Hobart, Baxter, Vulcan, Berkel, and Stero.

Marcone has 160 counter locations in the U.S. and Canada and 14 regional distribution centers, adding to the more than 70 Hobart Parts branches nationwide. The company has been supporting appliance contracting professionals and major retailers for nearly a century, growing its business to focus on commercial kitchens, HVAC, spa and other industries.

“We are excited to join in this partnership with Marcone. They are true logistic experts,” said Michael Stevens, product and business development manager, Hobart Parts. “Our companies share the same values when it comes to our commitment to driving innovation and providing our customers with the best possible experience.”

Customers have the option to visit a Marcone counter location to consult with a representative to order parts, or to order online. Both provide easy access to genuine OEM parts customers can trust for the ITW Food Equipment brands they rely on to keep their kitchens operating smoothly.

Hobart Service and Genuine Parts

Hobart Service, an ITW Food Equipment Group brand, is the leading provider of food equipment service nationwide. With more than 100 office locations and 1,500 service technicians across the US and Canada, you can be certain that your dedicated service partner in is just a phone call away. As the OEM service provider for Hobart and the entire line of ITW Food Equipment Group brands, all Hobart Service technicians are factory-trained to provide our customers with the most knowledgeable technicians in the industry. And our parts distribution system provides our technicians with direct access to all our OEM parts, including over 40,000 parts in stock and ready for next-day delivery. Explore all Hobart Service has to offer by visiting www.hobartservice.com

About ITW Food Equipment Group

ITW Food Equipment Group LLC, a subsidiary of Illinois Tool Works, is the brand behind the brands found in commercial kitchens, bakeries, delis and groceries around the world. An ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2008, ITW Food Equipment Group embodies a family of premium brands including Hobart, Traulsen, Baxter, Vulcan, Wolf, Berkel, Stero, Somat, Gaylord, Kairak and Peerless—covering all your core food equipment needs, from food preparation and refrigeration to cooking and baking to dishwashing and waste disposal to weighing and wrapping. Backed by our nationwide network of factory-trained service technicians, we’re always nearby to install, maintain and service your equipment. Explore ITW Food Equipment Group by visiting Itwfoodequipment.com.