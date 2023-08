Traditional breads in France including baguettes have reduced their salt content by 20% compared to eight years ago, according to the country’s agriculture ministry.

It said on average there was 1.7g of salt per 100g of bread in 2015, falling to 1.34g/100g in July 2022.

The revelation comes after the baking industry backed a collective agreement in March 2022 to “maximum salt thresholds” in all categories of bread by 2025.

