Brigido’s Fresh Markets Join Allegiance Retail Services

Iselin, NJ – Allegiance Retail Services, a leading retailer-owned grocery co-op, announces that three Brigido’s Fresh Markets have been added to its roster of independently owned supermarkets. The stores were acquired by independent grocers Mike and Melissa Fernandez, who were already members of the Allegiance co-op and operating stores under the Foodtown banner. The Brigido’s Fresh Markets are all located in Rhode Island: North Scituate, Slatersville, and Pascoag. Originally established by Augusto Brigido in 1943, the supermarkets were part of the Brigido family for over 80 years.

“This was an ideal opportunity for our family,” said Mike Fernandez on the purchase of the three supermarkets. “We wanted to expand our footprint and as a family hoped to move further up the east coast. When Brigido’s markets became available, it was a perfect match for both families. The Brigido’s were looking to sell the markets to someone who would run them as a family run fresh market and we only operate family-owned stores.” The Fernandez Family own and operate three other stores and have been in the supermarket business for over 30 years.

Mike Fernadez continued, “It’s a very tough business today, but my wife and I love the customers, learning about them, and hearing their stories. You have to love what you do in order to find success and we love going to work every day and serving our customers.” The Fernandez’s also say they look forward to becoming part of the fabric of the communities they serve and supporting local efforts.

Each supermarket has recently been updated, and customers will soon be enjoying a more diversified product line and more robust promotional program. In addition to the traditional grocery items, new lines of organic and natural foods will be offered, there will be expanded dairy and prepared foods sections, and an island of imported meats and cheeses.

Other notables will include the implementation of a loyalty rewards program, home delivery services, and curbside pickup. “The changes we made have positioned us to be more competitive with

other grocers in the area while maintaining a fresh product line in all departments, especially in our perishable department,” said Fernandez. The supermarkets will be sourced through Allegiance Retail Services, of whom Mike Fernandez is a premier member.

Although the stores are already operating, grand openings with special events are scheduled to occur in early September.

The Fernandez family also expressed their desire to become a premier employer in the communities where they are located.

Brigido’s Fresh Markets (20,000 sq. ft.) 25 Village Plaza Way, North Scituate, RI

Brigido’s Fresh Markets (14,000 sq. ft.) 900 Victory Highway, Slatersville, RI

Brigido’s Fresh Markets (7,000 sq. ft.) 5 Sayles Avenue, Pascoag, RI

