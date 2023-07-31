Wegmans Sets Manhattan Opening

Wegmans has set an opening date of October 18 for its 87,500-square-foot Astor Place store in the historic district of lower Manhattan. The Astor Place store, at 770 Broadway at the corner of Astor Place and Lafayette Street, will be its second in New York City following the 2019 opening of Wegmans Brooklyn.

“We know our customers can’t wait to come see what we have in store and our employees have been training, in some cases, for over a year to get ready for this day,” said store manager Matt Dailor, in a statement. “Wegmans is a celebration of food and people, and we can’t wait to open the doors on October 18 to our community here in the East Village.”

According to the retailer, more than 600 newly hired employees will help create a one-of-a-kind shopping experience in the store’s atmosphere that reflects the original architecture of the historic Wannamaker building.

