Foodland Launches Retail Media Network in Partnership with CitrusAd

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—Foodland, Hawaii’s largest and oldest grocery chain, is launching its first-ever retail media network utilizing technology from CitrusAd, a global leader in retail media. The retail media network will combine Foodland’s privacy-protected first-party data and CitrusAd’s relevancy algorithm to match brand compatibility and shopper history with the most suitable audiences. Both large and local brands can engage with Foodland shoppers in a highly-relevant manner and improve return on ad spend (ROAS) by leveraging big-data at scale in real-time.

Foodland also joins CitrusAd’s GroceryOne hub, to make it easy for brands to manage multiple retail media campaigns, across many leading grocery chains and reach millions of shoppers from a single source. Advertisers and brands that already use the GroceryOne digital platform can now effectively reach Foodland’s audience in Hawaii.

“We are excited to be partnering with such a renowned business as Foodland which has been serving the Hawaii community for 75 years. CitrusAd welcomes Foodland as a part of the collective of retailers on GroceryOne and we look forward to serving customized experiences for shoppers and value for brands,” said Lauren Malaguti, VP, GroceryOne Media Sales at CitrusAd.

“Foodland is committed to better shopping experiences. As a part of the GroceryOne network we will utilize CitrusAd’s retail media platform to tailor shopping experiences for each member of our shopping community in real-time, through our privacy-protected, first-party data for improved relevancy,” explained Sheryl Toda, VP of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Foodland.

About Foodland

Foodland Super Market, Ltd. Is Hawaii’s largest grocery retailer and the only locally owned supermarket business with stores statewide. It was founded in 1948 by the late Maurice J. “Sully” Sullivan and was the first supermarket to open in Hawaii. The company currently has 31 stores and employs more than 3,400 employees at Foodland, Sack N Save and Foodland Farms stores on four islands. The company is known for its outstanding service, quality perishables, and commitment to the Hawaii community.

About CitrusAd

CitrusAd is a leading retail media company and part of Epsilon, a global advertising and marketing technology company. The CitrusAd platform sits at the center of Epsilon’s comprehensive, scalable retail media network offering. By harnessing the power of first-party data and industry-leading identity resolution, the unified, self-serve platform delivers shopper-relevant advertising experiences on commerce websites and across the open web resulting in higher conversions. Leading retailers across the globe rely on CitrusAd to help grow retail media as a core function for incremental media revenue and sales volume that delivers great ROI for brands. For more information, visit citrusad.com.