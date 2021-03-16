Bellwether Farms’ Whole Milk Basket Ricotta will be Available at Wegmans Food Markets

PETALUMA, Calif. — Family-owned Bellwether Farms today announces that its hand-dipped Whole Milk Basket Ricotta will be available in the dairy aisle at Wegmans Food Markets starting March 25 in over 100 stores in the mid-Atlantic and northeastern regions of the U.S. including those in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina.

Bellwether Farms’ Whole Milk Basket Ricotta’s smooth, creamy, pillowy-soft texture and delicate, slightly sweet flavor make for an indulgent snack, dessert, or the star in a variety of savory and sweet dishes — including Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, a perfect recipe for upcoming Easter brunch celebrations. Even so, as many fans of Bellwether Farms already know, delicious, authentic ricotta is one of life’s simple pleasures and is arguably the most enjoyable by itself with a spoon.

In accordance with Bellwether Farms’ motto “whole is better,” Bellwether Farms’ hand-dipped Whole Milk Basket Ricotta is made from whole, full-fat Jersey cow milk straight from healthy, happy cows. The Whole Milk Basket Ricotta is even housed in its original draining basket, another touch that harkens back to the days of artisanal cheese-production and makes it truly unique.

“We are honored to expand distribution with Wegmans Food Markets especially with our Whole Milk Basket Ricotta,” says Liam Callahan, owner of Bellwether Farms. “This is a product we’re particularly proud of and has gained incredible momentum over the last year. As a family creamery, we can’t think of a better way to head into our 35th anniversary year than to partner with one of the best supermarkets on the east coast and make our products even more easily accessible across the U.S.”

To learn more about Bellwether Farms’ Whole Milk Basket Ricotta, how #WholeIsBetter and for a store locator, please visit BellwetherFarms.com.

About Bellwether Farms

Founded in 1986 in Sonoma County, family-owned and operated Bellwether Farms lovingly crafts dairy products using whole, full-fat sheep’s milk and cow’s milk. With a fervent commitment to traditional, artisanal techniques, Bellwether Farms’ small-batch cheeses and yogurts are found in grocery stores nationwide and have won dozens of awards. One percent of Bellwether Farms’ sales go to organizations providing hunger relief or food-related education. Visit BellwetherFarms.com to learn more and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. #WholeIsBetter