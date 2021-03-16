The Big Cheeses From Scotland Taking On The World

Standfirst: Scots dairies are beating the French – and others – at their own game to become big cheeses on the international stage.

Lined up in a dairy storeroom near Anstruther in the East Neuk of Fife is row upon row of what Jane Stewart affectionately refers to as the ‘babies’.

“It’s a slow process – nine months. It is a bit like having a baby; it’s a long labour but it’s worth the wait,” she says. “Because at the end of the nine months we have these babies in the cheese store looking for a new home.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Herald