HOWTIAN Unveils SoPure Dorado: A Pure, Unrefined Golden Stevia Extract Just as Nature Intended

HOWTIAN proudly announces the launch of SoPure™ Dorado, the latest innovation in natural sweeteners designed to meet the rising demand for minimally processed, plant-based products. SoPure™ Dorado is an unrefined golden stevia extract, offering the least processed, plant-based, zero-calorie sweetener.

The company’s newest product was designed for modern food & beverage consumers who are increasingly seeking out products that are honest, simple, and as close to their natural state as possible. In many parts of the world, a significant and growing percentage of the population identifies as “Natural Seekers.” A 2024 Innova Trends Survey revealed 67% of consumers chose to reduce their consumption of over-processed foods to lead a healthier lifestyle, claiming the #1 most important value to them in their diets is transparency. Today’s Natural Seekers are not only seeking natural ingredients for the nutritional value, but increasingly rejecting industrialized food products in favor of those that are “clean and simple.”

The misconception that stevia is inherently overprocessed stems in part from the proliferation of alternative stevia processing technologies in recent years. Many of these differing methods don’t require stevia leaves as raw material and blur the lines of what can or should be considered natural sweetener products. However, SoPure™ Dorado stands out with its naturally high concentration of the most desired sweet molecules – the steviol glycoside compounds of the stevia leaves. This allows for a reduction in the extraction process to just one simple step using pure water, maintaining the integrity and naturalness of the sweetener.

Moreover, the cultural significance of golden hues in food is integral to what sets SoPure™ Dorado apart from other sweeteners. In many cultures, golden foods symbolize purity, quality, and natural goodness. Dorado’s naturally retained golden color resonates with these cultural values, adding an extra layer of appeal to an already unique product.

“In fact, SoPure™ Dorado was successfully tested with food and beverage manufacturing customers around the world. We saw not only strong interest in the product’s unique benefits in the market, but also received loads of valuable feedback about the range of opportunities our partners see with it,” Fuzer notes.

Key Benefits of SoPure™ Dorado include:

Outstanding Solubility

Minimally Processed

Naturally Retained, Golden Color

Non-GMO

Zero Calorie

Clean Label

SoPure™ Dorado opens up new opportunities particularly in the sugar and sweetener sector where other stevia products might face challenges. The product is especially suitable for tabletop sweeteners, liquid sweeteners, low glycemic index sugar blends, sweetener portion packs, syrups, and sauces.