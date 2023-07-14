Jacksonville’s Blueberry Artisan Bakery is Preparing a Wholesale Base in St. Nicholas

The city is reviewing a building permit application for Blueberry Artisan Bakery at 3247 Beach Blvd. in the St. Nicholas neighborhood, about 1.4 miles east of its home at Southern Grounds & Co. in San Marco.

Owner Mark Janasik said July 7 the bakery in St. Nicholas will cater to retail and wholesale clients with a scratch bakery and bread program for restaurants, hotels and the uses of his Southern Grounds locations.

It also will be another option for diners.

