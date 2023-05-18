J&K Ingredients Discusses Dough Conditioners

Dough conditioners are a type of ingredient added to bread and other baked goods to improve their quality, texture, and shelf life. These additives are used to enhance the dough’s elasticity, increase its ability to retain gas, and improve the mixing and processing properties of the dough. In this article, we will explore the role of dough conditioners in commercial baking and how they work.

What are dough conditioners?

Dough conditioners are food additives that are added to bread and other baked goods to improve their quality, texture, and shelf life. They are often used in commercial baking to help reduce processing time, increase yield, and maintain consistency in the final product. Dough conditioners can be derived from various sources, including enzymes, oxidizing agents, and emulsifiers.

How do dough conditioners work?

Dough conditioners work by modifying the gluten structure in the dough, which improves its ability to retain gas and increase volume during the baking process. They can also improve dough elasticity and reduce the time required for mixing and processing.

