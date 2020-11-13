Klosterman Bakery Takes on Cancer with Pink Ribbon Girls

DAYTON, Ohio – The Klosterman Baking Company announced a renewal in their partnership with Pink Ribbon Girls (PRB) to combat cancer. The bakery said it was launching the ‘Pink With a Purpose’ 2020 campaign. Organizers hope to raise $10,000 to provide PRB with 1,000 meals to help the nonprofit work with breast cancer and gynecological cancer patients.

The non profit also provides assistance such as meals, housecleaning, rides to treatment and other support services. Klosterman said they would be matching up to $5,000 in donations starting immediately until the end of the year. To make a Klosterman matched donation, click the link here.

In addition to donating, purchases of Klosterman’s ‘Pink with a Purpose Rich n’ Good’ honey hamburger and hot dog buns help support the partnership. The buns can be found in stores in Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton.

