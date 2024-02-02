Knaus Berry Farm to Sell Famous Buns Across Miami-Dade

The drive to pick up the most delicious cinnamon rolls just got a lot shorter. At least for some people.

Driving the news: Knaus Berry Farm, the Homestead-based farm shop and South Florida staple, will be selling its famous buns at two satellite locations across Miami-Dade County: Max’d Out Donuts in North Miami Beach and Babe’s Meat & Counter in Palmetto Bay, according to Miami New Times.

The details: Patrons can purchase the buns by the half dozen throughout the farm’s regular open season, which begins around October and ends in April, New Times reported.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Axios