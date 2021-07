Paris — Baker Christian Vabret is squeezing down gently on a baguette in order to make it “sing.”

As he presses down, the crust is collapsing in on itself to produce a staticky, crackling sound.”

You can tell a good baguette by the way it sings,” he says.“

Le pain qui chante,” or bread that sings, is an expression among French bakers, and is one of the hallmarks of a well-baked baguette, Vabret says.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CNN