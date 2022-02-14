Little Shop of Bagels Debuts New Flavor of Wake-N-Bagels and Revamped Retailer-Friendly Packaging

Medford, Oregon – The mother/daughter duo behind Little Shop of Bagels first launched Wake-N-Bagel at the last Winter Fancy Food Show in 2020, and they have brought a new flavor to the line up of their innovative frozen thaw-and-bake bagels. Raisin-Cinnamon now joins Plain, Onion, and the ever popular Hiker-Everything flavor, which was awarded two Sofi awards from the Specialty Food Association in 2020: Gold and New Product in the Bread category.

“A lot has happened since we first launched our product back in 2020. Like most people, we’ve had many challenges due to the pandemic, but we managed to open our new Wake-N-Bagel facility, continue running our original Little Shop of Bagels, and build some great new relationships in the CPG industry,” said Angelina McClean, co-founder of Wake-N-Bagel.

Wake-N-Bagel products are now in the frozen section of retailers such as Whole Foods, Metropolitan Markets, and Market of Choice stores in Oregon and Washington. They can also be found as far away as Hong Kong, in City Super stores.

In addition to showcasing the new flavor, newly revamped retailer-friendly packaging will also be on display. The new boxes are shorter to enable more options for placement on freezer shelves.

The Plain variety of Wake-N-Bagels are now also available for food service customers who are looking for a high quality artisan thaw-and bake bagel made with organic flour.

Angelina and her mother and co-founder Francesca Fericano will be baking their Wake-N-Bagels fresh throughout the show for sampling at booth 1649 at this year’s Fancy Food Show.

The Wake-N-Bagel thaw and bake frozen line is made from a family recipe with over 27 years of success in their retail and wholesale bakery, Little Shop of Bagels in Ashland, Oregon. The woman-owned company brings the experience of fresh, authentic bagels into home kitchens. It’s easy, just thaw, bake, and enjoy!

For more information, visit Wake-N-Bagel.com, find us on Facebook and Instagram or email contact@wake-n-bagel.com.