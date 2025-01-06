Local Bakery Forced to Hunt for Eggs as California Egg Prices Rise Amid Supply Shortage, Demand

SAN DIEGO — The nationwide egg shortage has been driven by Bird flu, and if you ask one local farmer, seasonal molting is part of the issue too.

The cost of a dozen large shell eggs in California costs an average of $8.90, that’s according to a recently released report by the USDA. Additionally, the volume of eggs processed last week declined sharply, down 16% to it’s lowest level since May 2020.

Local farmer Ashlie Pesic, of Da-Le Farms, says she believes combined factors are impacting supply and demand, and increasing prices.

